Kendall Jenner defends her (controversial) bridesmaid dress

The new year has just begun, but the end of 2021 has brought with it a fashion controversy that continues to be talked about: the protagonist is Kendall Jenner, or rather, a particularly provocative dress worn by her during her friend’s wedding Lauren Perez. Although the wedding took place a few months ago, the bride shared a series of photos on social media at the end of the year, to remember what she called “the most beautiful night of 2021”: in the photos of the reception, in which we also see Bella Hadid – bridesmaid, like Kendall Jenner – the model sports an ultra cut-out black dress, from the collection Spring / Summer 2022 by Mônot (black, sexy and revealing, perfectly in trend as established by the catwalks). Which, however, it seems, did not convince the opinion of the followers.

Some have called the outfit “inappropriate”, and those who still felt “embarrassed” for the supermodel, considering the special wedding context. For a reception, however, the same rules of morality do not apply as for a real ceremony and, moreover, it should be the bride and groom who decide or accept a certain dress code.

This is why Kendall herself chose to respond to the many comments under Lauren Perez’s post, after being silent for weeks: “Obviously I asked for her approval in advance,” she wrote, confirming the bride’s own comment. about how “stunning” her friend’s dress was. This will be neither the first nor the last time that a revealing look will cause a sensation, but in 2022 it would be – perhaps – the time to ask more relevant questions, about fashion.

