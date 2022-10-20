Kendall Jenner: ‘Everything I do sparks hate’

If she may seem cold and untouchable, Kendall Jenner does not support that we have misconceptions about her personality. In the latest episode of the reality show “The Kardashians”, broadcast on October 20 on Hulu, the top model confided in her dismay. As she is seen getting ready to go to a night out at a Las Vegas club with her friends Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye, the 26-year-old American tells them she’s worried because she never feels comfortable in front of a crowd of people. As a result, she gets a lot of criticism. “Everything I do arouses hatred. I could walk down the street doing nothing and someone would still have something bad to say about me,” Kendall said.

Although famous for years, Kim Kardashian’s now single half-sister still suffers from prejudice against her. “I think what hurts the most is that people think I’m a mean girl,” she said. Because it just isn’t. It can be upsetting when you are questioned. If only people knew me,” she said, adding that her dream would simply be to “live on a farm in Wyoming, with lots of animals.”