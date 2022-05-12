Kendall Jenner: fans validate her repartee against Scott Disick!

Kendall Jenner hit the mark on the latest episode of “The Kardashians.” The star did not fail to put Scott Disick in his place.

Kendall Jenner has just entered the good graces of fans of the Kardashian clan. The pretty brunette hit the mark by taking care to tell her four truths to Scott Disick. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Intimidating Kendall Jenner

On May 2, the biggest stars gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the Met Gala. An unmissable evening in which Kendall Jenner and all her family obviously participated.

Among the celebrities present, Sophie Turner also walked the red carpet. Sublime on the arm of Joe Jonas, the young woman recently confided that she still had some regrets about the party.

Eh yes ! In a recent interview for Jimmy Fallon, she announced that she had declined Kendall Jenner’s invitation. The reason ? Kris’ daughter bullies the one who plays Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones.

“She was at the Met, and I love the Kardashians”she said, before adding: “I think she’s so gorgeous in real life. And I was so struck by her beauty. And she invited me to this after party… She asked me: ‘Do you want to come?’ And I just said, ‘No, no, I don’t want to’. And I was like, ‘Why? Why am I doing this to myself?’ »

You will therefore have understood, Sophie Turner did not go to Kendall Jenner. Instead, the young woman returned home empty-handed… Too bad.

“I find it hard to believe that I am really invited to these events (note: the Met Gala for example)”then continued the pretty redhead.

“So I mean, every star I come in contact with, I act or say something stupid. If a celebrity interacts with me, I shut them down immediately.” MCE TV tells you more on Kendall Jenner news.

Scott Disick put in his place

If Kendall Jenner intimidates Sophie Turner, Kris’ daughter has just entered the good graces of fans of the Kardashian family.

Indeed, in the last episode of the new reality TV, the young woman did not hesitate to put Scott Disick in his place. Kourtney’s ex then complained about not being invited to Kendall’s birthday party.

As he insisted, Kylie’s sister replied “At dinner at my house?” Only Kourtney and Travis came, it was not a party, first launched Kendall Jenner before explaining things.

“It’s none of my business after all. Making Kourtney uncomfortable is not part of my plans.. I’m sorry this makes you sad and I’m not trying to leave you out, but what I’m saying is Kourtney is uncomfortable about it.”

An argument that therefore did not fail to cause a sensation among fans of “The Kardashians”. On social networks, they were therefore many applaud Kendall Jenner which they say is ” the only one to say what the whole family thinks“.