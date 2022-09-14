Kendall Jenner Felt ‘Extremely Overworked’ in Her Early 20s: I Was ‘Not the Happiest’

Image Credit: Gil-Gonzalez Alain/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner26, sat down with the podcast host Jay Shetty35 years old, in an episode of his show, On purpose, on September 12 to reveal that she felt “extremely overworked”. The model and KUWTK The star told Jay that she was exhausted in her early 20s because she had been modeling since she was just 14. “The things I’ve done, even my job, at some point when I was younger I decided I wanted to be a model. I didn’t quit until I was 24, and then I was like, ‘Okay, I think I need to go back,’ Kendall told the host.

This isn’t the first time Kendall has opened up about her mental health and anxiety, as it’s been a topic of conversation on several episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians, and the family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians. The 26-year-old rose to fame on her family’s iconic reality TV show before beginning her modeling career as a teenager. “The basic five years where I was extremely overworked, not my happiest – not because I wasn’t doing what I loved – but just because I was overwhelmed and felt like I was saying yes to all because I felt really, really grateful and really honored to be in the position that I was in,” she said. “So I always said yes and it took a lot out of me to the point where I wasn’t happy anymore and so I had to set these limits for myself when I was about 23/24,” the 818 founder said. Tequila. .

Back then, Kendall started thinking about where she wanted to go in her life. She told Jay that she knew she wanted to continue modeling, but would have to set limits to continue. “I want to keep doing this [modeling] because that’s what I love, but I have to start saying no when I can and put myself, my happiness and my well-being first,” Kendall said. The Fendi model also shared that since taking this new approach to life and work, it has “worked wonders” for her.

Jay, who also officiated Jennifer Lopezthe marriage of Ben Affleck, praised Kendall for her “courage” in being able to set these limits. “It’s not an easy space to be in, you’re in the top 0.01% of your industry, so it’s tough,” Jay said. “Having the courage to say ‘no, I know if I fix this [one’s wellbeing] so all that [the rest of one’s life] it’s going to be fine,’ it actually takes my courage which we recognize,” he added.

On the day the interview was posted, Kendall also took to her Instagram to talk about the emotional conversation she had with Jay. She captioned the self-care content series, “hiii if you’ve watched my interview with @jayshetty then you know what this younger pic of me is for stuck on my bathroom mirror 🙂 love self is so important tap into your highest self! send love. The content included a portrait of Kendall as a child, a video of her taking an ice bath, and a clip of her at the beach to name a few.

Kendall is still a sought after model known to have walked for many iconic designers from Versace to Fendi to Chanel and many more. She even made the cover of The PopMag, which she revealed on her Instagram on September 7. And despite her efforts to take care of her sanity, the cover model shows no signs of slowing down. Just a day before she revealed she was on the cover of WMag for its 50th anniversary edition. Kendall captioned the post, “Honored to be part of @wmag’s 50th anniversary issue by @rafaelpavarotti_”