Kendall Jenner for About you: copy the look of the supermodel

Casual and versatile dresses, easy to combine and wear on more than one occasion, these are the looks chosen by the e-commerce About you for the American supermodel Kendall Jenner.

It is certainly not the first time that we have heard of “About You”, a rather talked about platform in recent months, especially thanks to the massive sponsorship campaign. WHO THE F *** IS ABOUT YOU, on the occasion of the opening of the Italian site and which involved half of the most active influencers on Instagram and TikTok.

Also this time they have chosen not to go unnoticed, opting for a respectable testimonial, queen of the catwalks and very successful American TV personality: Kendall Jenner (Who hasn’t seen the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality show?).

The collection, entirely dedicated to the supermodel, it is inspired by wild nature, by the idyllic life of the typical American ranch, giving life to only 19 limited edition pieces, also in colors, with very linear and basic shapes, perfect for this autumn season and that Kendall herself admits to using on a daily basis.

In short, simple and effective outfits, but, above all, very easy to reproduce: you can choose high-waisted jeans or mini dresses perfect for New Year’s Eve, comfy sweaters and tracksuits with warm colors and soft lines, stay on the classic with a trench coat. English or throw yourself on more daring garments such as leather blazers and orange and yellow bikinis. Each garment is also marked with a unique code that includes Kendall’s birthday, a brilliant idea that makes this drop truly personal and unique.