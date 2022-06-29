Kendall Jenner found the perfect outfit to face the heat wave

It’s officially summer, so it’s time to get those pins out. And one leg-focused trend that’s emerged from the spring/summer 2023 shows is the high spin on humble boxer shorts. This time, kendall Jennifer has brought out the most comfortable, affordable and ultra-fashionable garment of the summer season. Some might consider the piece more appropriate for lounging at home, but lately, the It-girls have confirmed that boxers are perfect for breezing your way through a day of sweltering heat. Kendall Jenner‘s latest ensemble serves to underline the point.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Kendall Jenner is seen on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

A whole look

Spotted out with friends in Malibu, the 26-year-old wore an updated take on the supermodel off-duty uniform. The look comprised pastel yellow boxer shorts, a ribbed tank top from her sister Kim‘s-brand Skimsyear Almina oversized long-sleeve striped shirt, and a black pair of Adidas Samba trainers. kendall finished off the low-key outfit with black micro-shades, and a black leather tote bag from her favorite brand, Tea Row.

The key to introducing boxer shorts into your everyday wardrobe is to elevate them with polished pieces – and thus avoid looking like you forgot to get dressed before leaving the house. Balance out the borrowed-from-your-boyfriend item with a strappy pair of kitten heels, or, like kendalla crisp shirt and leather statement bag.

The Frankie Shop Lui Organic Cotton Poplin Shorts 91 € The Frankie Shop via Matchesfashion.com Ganni – Shorts in recycled technical fabric 175 € Ganni via Net-a-porter.com

Anine Bing – Evan embroidered organic cotton jersey shorts 99 € Anine Bing via Net-a-porter.com Rotate Birgen Christensen – Roxanne embroidered recycled shell shorts €119.82 Rotate via Net-a-porter.com

Faithfull the Brand Sereno striped cotton-voile shorts 159 € Faithfull the Brand via Net-a-porter.com Mango – Lyocell Shorts €25.99 €15.99 Mango

This article was originally published on Vogue.com