Kendall Jenner Fuels Devin Booker Reconciliation Rumors With IG Story

The Kardashians Star Kendall Jenner’s latest Instagram story is fueling rumors that she has reconciled with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker. Kendall and Devin reportedly called it quits in June after dating for about two years. But recently, the two supposed exes have been spotted together on several occasions.

Kendall, perhaps the most private of the KarJenner sisters, rarely talked about Devin when they were dating. Just a month after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, sources claimed the two called it quits because they were both too busy with their respective careers. Shortly after the split was reported, the model posted a nude photo on Instagram. Fans quickly noticed that Devin liked him, only for him to take it back later. However, just days after the story broke, the 20-year-old was spotted in Malibu. Now, Kendall’s social media activity adds to speculation that they aren’t broken after all.

On Thursday, July 7, Kendall posted a photo of Devin’s NBA 2K23 video game coverage to his Instagram story. This latest social media activity came days after Kendall and Devin spent July 4 together. The owner of 818 Tequila shared the photo from Devin’s own Instagram page, where the athlete captioned the cover with a celebration, “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Kendall let the photo speak for itself, without adding any writing or emojis. While several celebrities commented on Devin’s post, his former girlfriend didn’t appear to be among them. Notably, the two still follow each other on the social media platform. In fact, they never unsubscribed, not even when their supposed breakup was announced. However, the basketball star’s brother apparently stopped following the model around this time.

While the social media support seems telling, it could also be part of a PR ploy. After the Malibu haunt went viral, sources claimed Kendall and Devin staged the post-split photos. According to alleged insiders, the Hulu star’s team didn’t want her to look bad. Apparently, the photographed reunion was to avoid a narrative that she was dumped. These sources also claimed that Kendall’s team set it all up, but Devin agreed to accept it. However, there were no reports on whether the following hangouts were also just for show.

While supporting Devin is all an act, this wouldn’t be the first time the KarJenner family has taken to social media to set a narrative. The famous sisters have been constantly called out for manipulating their posts, including through the use of Photoshop. The famous family also uses reality TV to influence public opinion. Devin did not appear in the first season of the Hulu docuseries. And Kendall, who criticized the reversal Roe v. Wade barely mentioned it. Whether they’re truly broken or not, fans will have to wait and see if the relationship gets more airtime in Season 2.

The Kardashians season 2 is currently in production.

Source: Kendall Jenner/Instagram, Devin Booker/Instagram

