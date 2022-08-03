Kendall Jenner gets cozy on boyfriend Devin Booker’s lap in new vacation pic

ads

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back together after rumors suggested the duo split last month. The model recently confirmed that their relationship is very active after sharing a video alongside the Phoenix Suns star where the duo were seen doing some archery. Kendall recently dropped a cozy new photo with Booker from their vacation.

The 818 Tequila founder took to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 2 and posted a sizzling photo of herself perched on the lap of a shirtless NBA idol while on a porch. In the sweet snap, Kendall rocked a white t-shirt paired with red bikini bottoms. Meanwhile, Devin wore black sandals and blue shorts. During the intimate moment, the couple appeared to admire the view of their forest surroundings which Kendall made sure to share abundantly on her social media.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Kendall and Devin are 100% together. They spent time apart but are back in a good place and are really happy with each other. Kendall’s Instagram Stories tell us that they seem to be indulging in a sunny vacation at a lake house. The duo looked adorable sipping on a drink while shirtless Devin was caught in candid mode. The trip which featured plenty of outdoor adventures such as boating on the lake and ax throwing is not something new for the couple. The source noted of their time in nature, “Kendall loves going out there with Devin and being on the water. »

Page Six reported that the couple “had the ‘where’s it going’ conversation.” And since they weren’t moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently. A source told the same outlet, “Although they care about each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life. When news of the breakup started to spread, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that there was a possibility the couple might mend their romance. On an episode of “The Kardashians” that aired earlier in June, Kendall said she felt like “the day was coming for me” to have kids. The episode showed Kendall shopping for a present for her little sister Kylie Jenner, 24, who was pregnant at the time with the son she gave birth to in February. Kendall, meanwhile, is the last of Kris Jenner’s six children to not yet become a mother herself.

Devin, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, got involved with Kendall over the summer of 2020, but they didn’t go Instagram official until Valentine’s Day 2021. Their relationship got serious enough that Devin be Kendall’s date at Kourtney and Travis’ lavish wedding in Portofino in May. .

