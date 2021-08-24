News

Kendall Jenner gets into the spirtits business with a tequila brand

(Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

“For almost 4 years I have been on a journey to create the best tequila”. The American model and entrepreneur wrote it from her Instagram profile Kendall Jenner, confirming the news that he will launch his first alcohol business venture at the age of just 25. The brand is called 818 and already has an Instagram page that has 228 thousand followers.

In reality, if by the people of the web it was welcomed as a novelty, the American supermodel became famous thanks to the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, he had already presented the product without his surname in plain sight at various competitions in the sector. So much so that it just recently won the award as Best Reposado Tequila in the world at the World Tequila Awards 2020. To win over the judges would be “the earthy aroma reminiscent of a pecan, sweet potato and caramel pie”. And that’s not all because among its trophies the brand can already include The Chairman’s Trophy, a Platinum and Double Gold Award at the Sip Awards 2020 and a Triple Gold at the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards. The company is launching three types of tequila: tequila reposado, tequila blanco and tequila añejo but neither the launch date nor the prices of the bottles have been disclosed.

From Instagram profile @ 818

Prior to joining the beverage segment, Jenner had launched a dental care business with the product line in 2019 Moon, based on PETA certified vegan ingredients. And always in the family, the beauty had recently involved both Kylie Jenner with its line Kylie Cosmetics, is Kim Kardashian with her KW Fragrance. In the world of spirits, the twenty-five-year-old, who in recent days has been discussing for posting an unrealistic shot with a set of lingerie from the Skims line, signed by her sister Kim, follows the example of other colleagues in the world of entertainment, including George Clooney (Casamigos), Ryan Reynolds (Aviation American Gin), Post Malone (Maison # 9 rose) and Kate Hudson (King St. Vodka).


