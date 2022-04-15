Kendall Jenner happy to talk about her life in The Kardashians!

Kylie and Kendall Jenner recently revealed that they were proud to have spoken a little more about their life in The Kardashians!

This Thursday, April 14, Hulu aired the . After ending Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner and her sisters made their comeback to reality TV.

Kendall Jenner proud of her presence on The Kardashians

During a round table, Kendall Jenner and her relatives gave information on The Kardashians. Télé 7 jours has also reported the words of Kris Jenner. The latter revealed what to expect for this new reality show.

Kendall Jenner’s mother said: “I’m still coming to terms with the fact that we have this wonderful platform. And this beautiful show. I think that he it’s more of a documentary series” .

Kris Jenner revealed: “You can see the things we love. And these aren’t just short glimpses, you can follow us through the process.” .

On Keeping Up With the Kardashian, she also revealed: “We thought 20 seasons was the right time to stop this journey. Reflect. And have some free time” .

Kendall Jenner’s mother nevertheless pointed out: “But when we had the opportunity to go to a streaming platform and a company like Disney+, it was the perfect time for us to start again” .

“In The Kardashians, you’ll learn a little more about each of us individually. And what our lives are like when we’re not together. Kendall and Kylie were 10 and 9 years old” .

“We are more involved in this new reality TV”

Kris Jenner continued: “I had no grandchildren. While I’m 11 now… Things keep evolving. And that’s what’s interesting.” . For his part, Kendall Jenner gave information.

Kendall Jenner explained around: “Kylie and I can’t wait for the public to discover even more about us than on the previous show” .

The one who confessed that they kept a distance in KUWTK. This time, she revealed: “We are more involved in this new reality TV” . Kylie Jenner then spoke.

Kendall Jenner’s sister confessed: “We see different facets of each of us. (…) The most incredible sequence for me is to see (to drummer Travis Barker, editor’s note)” .

Kylie Jenner also revealed: “And to discover behind the scenes of this request. It was truly a very special moment for all of us” . Subsequently, she has teased a sequence with his big sister.

The mother of Stormi and a little boy then swung: “Kendall is going to have an argument. And I don’t think you’ve ever seen that side of her.” . One thing is for sure, fans can’t wait to see more of Kendall Jenner and her family.

Devin Booker’s sweetheart still revealed that she would never display his love story on screen. She revealed that she didn’t want to experience arguments or breakups in front of millions of fans.

Kendall Jenner therefore does not want to reproduce the pattern of her sisters who have seen their private life spread out to the whole world!