Kendall Jenner has found the perfect coat to invest in this fall

Earlier this month, Kendall Jenner revealed to us his 10 essentials for this fall and the fall season has settled in well since then. As the weather changes and temperatures inevitably drop, it’s time to take the plunge and buy a quality coat. There are many designs to suit all tastes, whether it’s a traditional navy blue double-breasted woolen coat or a bright orange cotton single-breasted trench coat with an experimental fit on the shoulders for the more bold. The most recent coat of Kendall Jenner is certainly noteworthy.

Kendall Jenner found the piece to buy this fall

Spotted in New York City, the 26-year-old supermodel gave a lesson in elegance with an outfit adapted to the transition between the seasons. The look consisted of a cropped white tank top, high-waisted black flared pants, and a green coat with large lapels. Kendall Jenner accessorized the ensemble with a black leather shoulder bag from The Row and a pair of cream pumps.

When looking to invest in a coat, make sure it’s as versatile as it is stylish. do as Kendall Jenner and opt for a bright colored version to offset the neutral tones.

