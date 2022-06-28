Kendall Jenner has found the perfect fashion piece to face the heat wave

Every year, It-girls launch and relaunch trends that are too quickly set aside. This time, Kendall Jenner brought out the most comfortable, affordable and ultra-fashionable garment of the summer season. Summer has officially started. A trend that lets the legs show and which emerged on the occasion of the spring-summer 2023 runways. For some, this piece is appropriate for a comfortable look to wear at home, but recently, It-girls have been wearing this clothing outside, guaranteeing their fashion status during the last waves of intense heat. Kendall Jenner is of course no exception.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Kendall Jenner is seen on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

A whole look

While hanging out with friends in Malibu, the 26-year-old model wore a new version of her look off duty. Kendall Jenner wore pastel yellow boxer-style shorts, a textured gray crop top from Skimshis sister’s brand Kim Kardashianall matched with a pair of Samba Adidas black with white stripes (a fashion piece that has (re)become essential since the comeback of Y2K trends). The look was completed with a pair of small rectangular glasses and a large leather tote bag signed by her favorite brand: The Row.

The key to making simple boxer shorts part of your everyday wardrobe is to elevate the look with other on-trend pieces, and avoid looking like you didn’t wake up well and went out. from home in pajamas. You have to create a balance between the shorts borrowed-from-your-boyfriend with a well-chosen pair of kitten heels or, as Kendall Jennera shirt or a leather handbag.

The Frankie Shop Lui Organic Cotton Poplin Shorts 91 € The Frankie Shop via Matchesfashion.com Ganni – Shorts in recycled technical fabric 175 € Ganni via Net-a-porter.com

Anine Bing – Evan embroidered organic cotton jersey shorts 99 € Anine Bing via Net-a-porter.com Rotate Birgen Christensen – Roxanne embroidered recycled shell shorts €119.82 Rotate via Net-a-porter.com

Faithfull the Brand Sereno striped cotton-voile shorts 159 € Faithfull the Brand via Net-a-porter.com Mango – Lyocell Shorts €25.99 €15.99 Mango

Translation by Sophie Brindel

Article originally published on Vogue.com