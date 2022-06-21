Kendall Jenner has invested thousands of dollars in her wellness routine

Forget the podiums or the photo shoot set, the comfort zone (understand the place where you feel the best) of Kendall Jenner is a bit more…special than that. In addition to posting regularly on instagram videos showing her playing with a selection of crystal bowls (it’s good for your cell frequency), and extolling the virtues of writing therapy via her diary, the model also opened doors of his state-of-the-art “wellness room” in the series The Kardashians.

“I have a brand new room in my house with all these crazy gadgets,” she says, pointing to the room in question in her ultra-sleek home. We see Kendall Jenner climb into his personal hyperbaric chamber, the Vitaeris 320which sells for around $23,000, a popular wellness treatment for athletes.

The hyperbaric chamber

The hyperbaric chamber, usually found in clinics rather than homes, essentially delivers pure oxygen at 1.5 to 3 times the pressure above average. This results in faster recovery, improved immunity, new skin cell formation and collagen production.

Undeniable virtues

Its scientific effectiveness is far from proven, although a recent study found hyperbaric oxygen therapy to be an effective method for increasing oxygen levels in the blood and tissues. A promising therapeutic treatment to treat inflammatory problems, wound healing and even to treat Covid-19. Other celebrities have become followers of this technology, justin bieber and Rio Ferdinand among others.

Red light therapy

Things don’t end there Kendall Jenner. This self-confident hypochondriac also has her own red light therapy bed, which costs around $78,000 and promises to reduce inflammation, improve cellular health, improve circulation and help the body heal. You may have tried this type of light therapy on your face before, for example, using an LED mask, but this is an upgraded bed you lie on to get super-powered results.

You might think sound therapy with crystal bowls, journaling and those technologies are a bit far-fetched. But after all, if these various techniques help him keep a healthy body and mind, who are we to judge?

Translation by Sophie Brindel