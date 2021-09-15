Kendall Jenner has revealed some curiosities about boyfriend Devin Booker and their love

Kendall Jenner she talked about her boyfriend in public more than ever before Devin Booker!

The 25-year-old model was a guest at Jimmy Fallon’s TV living room and the host left asking her about the fact that soon will become aunt again, seen that the sister Kylie Jenner has recently revealed that she is pregnant of his second son.

“I wasn’t really shocked because I felt it would happen sooner, but I was thrilled – he said about his reaction to the news – It is a blessing“.

The star currently has 18 grandchildren and added that he always wanted to be “the cool aunt“but there” is someone who steals the role and it is the 24-year-old boyfriend!

“He loves them. With Stormi [la prima figlia di Kylie Jenner] they have a great relationship. She has a crush on him and sometimes I get jealous. Like: ‘Guys, can you stop it?“he explained laughing.

Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala – getty images

Kendall Jenner then told another anecdote, about the fact that both are very competitive when it comes to sports.

“We were playing in the pool and he took it a little too seriously, as I did on the other hand. I had the ball and he was defending. He ended up cutting my hand with a fingernail, because he took it too seriously. He’s almost healed now, but he bothered me for two weeks“.

The Risks of Being with a Professional NBA Player! We remind you that Devin Booker, nicknamed DBook, plays in the team of Phoenix Suns.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrated the first anniversary last June.

At the end of August they came to visit us in Italy on vacation.

ph: getty images