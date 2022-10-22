Kendall Jenner, hated? She responds to criticism!

Kendall Jenner became in a very short time a reference by imposing itself as a model. The Hadid sisters’ best friend has worked hard to be able to wear the most beautiful creations on the catwalks of the most recognized designers but also to break away from the sulphurous image of the rest of his siblings. In fact, we often hear that Kendall Jenner is very different from her sisters, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kylie. In many ways. Whether physically or mentally, Kendall Jenner made sure to have an image of her own. And if many love it, many seem unable to bear it. It seems like the famous model be the target of many prejudices.

Perceived as a mean person

During an interview with the producer of “Kardashians”she asks the young woman what is the worst misconception about her. “I think the one that hurts me the most is the idea that I’m a mean person, because that’s not the case at all”she lamented. “It can be so upsetting to have someone question your personality. If only people really knew me. Of the unfounded criticism which are worth the beauty of many anxiety attacks. A recurring anxiety that we could also discover through the episodes of the flagship program. She explains in particular that she has the impression that each of her actions is an excuse to experience an avalanche of hatred. “Everything I do relates to the hate. I could just walk in the street, do nothing special, and there will always be someone who has something to criticize. »

These critics would have become the main source of his anxiety and would be the base of many disabilities like the inability to go out in public. She therefore avoids gatherings and parties. In particular, she was afraid to go on her business trip for her brand of Tequila 818. It’s not always easy to be a celebrity.