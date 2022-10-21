Kendall Jenner: her friends wanted to take advantage of her notoriety!

Have friends of American star Kendall Jenner tried to take advantage of her fame? We give you more details.

It’s not easy to be rich and famous! Kendall Jenner’s Friends would have liked to take advantage of his notoriety! MCE TV tells you more.

Kendall Jenner: the most discreet of the Kardashians

Kendall Jenner only had 11 years old when the cameras invaded his privacy. Indeed, during the broadcast of the first episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, she was still only a child.

Fans were then able to follow his evolution and saw him grow over the years. Today, she is known as one of the most popular models in the fashion world. However, fashion and modeling did not interest her at all!

We still remember an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where she marched for the first time in front of her mother. Kendall Jenner, still very young at the time, did not want to make any effort. But his mother, Kris Jenner had other plans for her!

At 26, Kendall Jenner is a now among the most coveted names in the fashion world. The young woman still reveals her life in front of the cameras.

Indeed, after The Incredible Kardashian Family, The Kardashian program took over. It is out of the question that the fans are deprived of the thrilling life of America’s most famous family.

On our small screens, we still have the chance to follow Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé. Kylie Jenner is also obviously part of it. All under the gaze of the mom manager, Kris Jenner.

A life in the spotlight

Living permanently in front of the cameras is not easy for Kendall Jenner. Indeed, the pretty brunette did not have a childhood like the others. She also explains that some people tried to take advantage of his notoriety.

Indeed, when she was still very young, her classmates asked her to invite them to her home. All they wanted was to be on TV in the show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The young woman then explains that she found it very weird and very uncomfortable. In a video shared on social networks, we see her with her sister Kylie Jenner and her best friend Hailey Baldwin. Young women joke that their friendship held up!

Kendall Jenner is also known for being the most discreet of her family. Indeed, we do not see it too much in the show. And his love life remains a great mystery! Besides, we now know why.

“She felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year. Before being allowed to be part of the series. Because we don’t always know what people’s intentions are. That’s why his personal life was left out. Just because she had a rule. explains Farnaz Farjam, the show’s producer.

Kendall Jenner has not had a boyfriend for over a year, so she would have decided not to reveal her love life on the small screen! Maybe that will soon change? Case to follow.