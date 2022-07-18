Kendall Jenner hints at reuniting Devin Booker with wedding date photo

Go back on? Kendall Jenner seemed to allude to a meeting with Devin Booker after being spotted attending the same wedding on Saturday July 16.

The couple were spotted in videos on social media at the wedding of Michael D. Ratnerfounder of OBB Media, and Lauren Rothbergthe head of Hailey BieberRhode, the skincare brand. The nuptials took place in Napa, Calif., and were also attended by the NBA star Blake Griffinadministrator Brown Scooter, The hills alums Frankie Delgado and Jen Delgado and Hailey, 25.

The 818 Tequila founder, 26, shared photos of her wedding guest outfit via Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 17. She modeled her green Dries van Noten dress in several videos and photos, including one with a man behind her.

Although their heads were cut off, fans immediately speculated it could be 25-year-old Booker. The basketball player is 6’5 and the person in Jenner’s photo clearly towers over the 5’10 model. The man wears a simple black blazer and trousers with a white shirt, fully buttoned at the collar. Social media snaps of various wedding guests show Booker in what appears to be the same outfit at the reception.

Jenner also recently shared several vacation snaps that followers believe could include the Phoenix Suns player, despite their breakup in June. On Thursday, July 14, the The Kardashians star shared several vacation photos, including one taken from the backseat of a convertible. Two men seem to be in front. Although their faces are invisible, the one in the passenger seat has a thigh tattoo of Jack Skellington that matches Booker’s.

In a video that is part of the same Instagram carousel, a man wearing glasses appeared to swim behind the model as she emerged from the ocean. Fans think it could be Booker, but the headgear makes it difficult to identify the swimmer.

We Weekly first confirmed the couple’s split on June 22 after two years together. The two obviously didn’t mark their anniversary on social media, and insiders revealed that they had decided to go on hiatus a few weeks earlier.

“[Kendall and Devin are] take this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what it needs to be,” a source said exclusively. We at the time.

The couple reconsidered their relationship after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis BarkerThe Italian wedding in May.

“Kourtney’s marriage really put things into perspective,” the insider explained, adding that the exes were “still very friendly and supportive of each other” despite their separation.

Another source said We that the reality star and basketball player wanted to “find out if a future together is what it’s meant to be” and planned to “take this time to focus on themselves.”

Booker and Jenner sparked reconciliation rumors a few weeks later when they were spotted laughing at SoHo House in Malibu, Calif., in late June. A few days later, they stopped at a Hamptons liquor store to stock up for the Fourth of July weekend.

“There was no PDA, but they both seemed in good spirits,” a witness said.

