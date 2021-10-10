News

Kendall Jenner holding hands with boyfriend Devin Booker on a walk in New York

26 April 2021




Kendall Jenner flew to New York to support Devin Booker, engaged there in a basketball game.

The player, with his Phoenix Suns, on Sunday he faced the Brooklyn Nets team and the model cheered for him from the stands of the Barclays Center. This time, however, it did not bring luck, as the Suns lost the match.

The day before the game, the 25-year-old and her 24-year-old boyfriend were spotted while they went to dinner at the Carbone Italian restaurant in the Big Apple. They have arrived hand in hand, for what is a rare display of affection in public (you can see the photos here on the American gossip site JustJared).

Kendall Jenner – getty images

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner had been on the same tour for some time before becoming a couple.

The new cople alert was triggered in spring 2020, accomplices several sightings together. They became Instagram official on February 14, 2021, that is, on Valentine’s Day, when they both posted photos of the couple in the Stories.

Devin Booker is often referred to by nicknames Book or Dbook and was born on October 30, 1996 in Michigan. Kendall Jenner was instead born on November 3, 1995: therefore they share the same zodiac sign, lo Scorpio!

In 2015 he was chosen by the NBA team of the Phoenix Suns where he still plays and is a family tradition, as his dad Melvin Booker was also an NBA player.

ph: getty images

