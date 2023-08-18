Kendall Jenner: “I love with all my heart and without apology”

Kendall Jenner As far back as he can remember, he has been a public figure for a long time. She grew up with her sisters and family surrounded by cameras and fame, and although she’s managed to stay relatively away from controversy, her every move is watched intently by millions.

Recently, the supermodel has been romantically linked with the urban exponent bad bunny, For months, followers and fans of both artists have been paying attention to any sign, even minimal, that confirms what many had suspected for months.

The two have been captured in pictures and videos shared at the club and restaurant. Recently, in fact, several people claimed to have seen them together at the popular Yoko Sushi restaurant on Calle Loiza in Santurce. The couple was also recorded sharing a very close look at one of rapper Drake’s concerts. In the video, you can see both of them talking very closely and hugging on several occasions.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Jenner opened up about love and her own feelings, saying that she always fights for her relationships and loves fiercely.

“I love with all my heart and without apology. I don’t like goodbye and I’ll fight not to say goodbye“, Held.

The model also expressed that not everyone is willing to express their level of commitment.

,I will always fight for my relationships. I have been like this since childhood, even though I was shy and very quiet at times. I never give up on anything. Some people are not ready to meet me at that level. But that’s okay. I’d rather do that than close myself off from the possibility of something without giving it a real chance.l,” he said in the interview.

Jenner was selected by the magazine as one of the 14 Most Influential People of 2023.