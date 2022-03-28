Kendall Jenner imitates Jennifer Aniston with this fashionable shoe

The queen of jeans, Kendall Jenner, has worn wide pants in bright green, one of the shades of the season approved on the catwalk by firms such as Bottega Veneta or Dior, accompanied by sandals with platform soles, very similar to the ones Jennifer Aniston wore in her portrayal of Rachel Green in the iconic series ‘Friends’.

The footwear worn by the star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ has a platform with a square heel and a renewed aesthetic that will set the trend for the coming summer months. The model combined her green pants with a short white T-shirt, exposing her midriff with her tiny waist. She also brought a small bag and black sunglasses to give her outfit a fresh and casual air, in which the ‘Rachel Green’ style sandals made a big difference.

The return of the thong sandals is really nothing new. It is a model that any of us have taken countless times to the beach or the pool. However, it is now being updated in more sophisticated ways, with high-rise heels and, as the creative director of FRWD has done, with heeled platforms, a sure bet to gain inches in height when you have a petite silhouette.

On the other hand, the model of the Kardashian clan has just made a color change to her hair that went from black to reddish. At the Prada show held during Milan Fashion Week, the celebrity was seen with her new look that makes her look spectacular. This new hair color brings light to the model’s face, in addition to that sensual essence that defines her. Although it is a complicated dye to achieve in many cases, Kendall Jenner’s porcelain skin and soft features have given a natural effect to that reddish tone that makes her look like a stunning natural redhead.

In addition to her hair color change, since her appearance at the Super Bowl, the model drew attention for having larger than normal lips, sparking rumors of having used fillers. Although like her sisters, the 26-year-old businesswoman, she has always denied having undergone any cosmetic surgery, the truth is that she has drawn attention to the size of her lips in recent weeks.

Kendall Jenner seems to return to a vintage style in her latest appearances, and not only by imitating Jennifer Aniston with her thong sandals. A few days ago, back in Los Angeles, she went out to dinner with her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker, along with Hailey and Justin Bieber, and the model wore a look that attracted attention for rescuing aesthetic elements from the 2000s. The celebrity wore a set in which one piece drew special attention, recalling the pajama aesthetic that has been rising among the prevailing trends for seasons: a black top with flower embroidery and lace details, a garment that belongs to the fashion collection of the Dolce & Gabbana year 2002.