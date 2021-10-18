Kendall Jenner, in a monochrome look with a minimal style

We would have thought of everything except that Kendall Jenner could be an icon of the minimal style. The latest outfits of the American supermodel, however, demonstrate the opposite and, although the memory of Jenner in the bursting look of the latest Versace Eyewear campaign or in the flashy tulle dress of the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration is still vivid in our minds, we had to change our minds. and accept the minimal and monochrome twist of the model.

A few weeks ago, Kendall Jenner walked out in a pair of chocolate brown tailored trousers paired with a similarly colored V-neck vest from Maison Margiela. On the same days, the supermodel was spotted wearing a series of monochrome outfits, in neutral shades of black and white, always resulting effortlessly chic.

Santa Monica, CA – Kylie and Kendall Jenner step out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica after the 2 month long shutdown of restaurants in Los Angeles County. Kendall looked chic is a brown pants ensemble whereas Kylie opted for a rust / orange pants outfit. Kylie and Kendall took safety precautions as they wore protective face masks per covid 19 regulations.

The single color look is an easy way to adopt a minimalist aesthetic, especially when overlapping several pieces such as high-waisted dress pants, fine knitwear, tweed blazers and elegant pointed leather boots, in dark brown, camel, white and of course black.

Kendall Jenner pictured out and about in Soho, Manhattan.

Jenner brought a masculine touch to her all-white look by pairing a pair of flat lace-ups under dress pants, a textured pullover and an unbuttoned shirt jacket. Mixing different fabrics and textures can be an original solution to add an interesting and refined twist to a minimal and single-color outfit. Match leather with corduroy, mohair knitwear with shiny cottons and so on. Ready to put your minimal style to the test?