News

Kendall Jenner, in a monochrome look with a minimal style

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

We would have thought of everything except that Kendall Jenner could be an icon of the minimal style. The latest outfits of the American supermodel, however, demonstrate the opposite and, although the memory of Jenner in the bursting look of the latest Versace Eyewear campaign or in the flashy tulle dress of the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration is still vivid in our minds, we had to change our minds. and accept the minimal and monochrome twist of the model.

A few weeks ago, Kendall Jenner walked out in a pair of chocolate brown tailored trousers paired with a similarly colored V-neck vest from Maison Margiela. On the same days, the supermodel was spotted wearing a series of monochrome outfits, in neutral shades of black and white, always resulting effortlessly chic.

Loading...
Advertisements
Santa Monica, CA – Kylie and Kendall Jenner step out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica after the 2 month long shutdown of restaurants in Los Angeles County. Kendall looked chic is a brown pants ensemble whereas Kylie opted for a rust / orange pants outfit. Kylie and Kendall took safety precautions as they wore protective face masks per covid 19 regulations.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Kylie JennerBACKGRID USA 2 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.comUK Clients – Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To PublicationPORJ / IPA

The single color look is an easy way to adopt a minimalist aesthetic, especially when overlapping several pieces such as high-waisted dress pants, fine knitwear, tweed blazers and elegant pointed leather boots, in dark brown, camel, white and of course black.

Kendall Jenner pictured out and about in Soho, Manhattan.Pictured: Kendall JennerRef: SPL5199439 231120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0) 20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.com World RightsJose Perez / SplashNews.com

Jenner brought a masculine touch to her all-white look by pairing a pair of flat lace-ups under dress pants, a textured pullover and an unbuttoned shirt jacket. Mixing different fabrics and textures can be an original solution to add an interesting and refined twist to a minimal and single-color outfit. Match leather with corduroy, mohair knitwear with shiny cottons and so on. Ready to put your minimal style to the test?

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
785
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
654
News

Cinema, all films out in October
614
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
559
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
502
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
436
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
424
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
398
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
295
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top