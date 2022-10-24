Kendall Jenner in turn succumbs to the star fashion combo of the summer

The life of kardashians has been transformed since the launch of their reality show in 2007. At the time, Kylie and Kendall Jenner were still only children: we had the opportunity to see them grow up, and thus, to witness the genesis and the evolution of their styles, in short, the emergence of two fashionable girls. If the youngest of the clan, Kyliehas cultivated a style quite similar to that of its big sisters (sensuality above all), kendall On the other hand, it stood out for its more sober and timeless looks, especially in terms of street style.

How to combine satin pants with flip flops according to Kendall Jenner?

Over time, the top has indeed become a master in the art of composing looks that are both chic and relaxed. The plain tank top has become a key piece in her wardrobe, like white shirts and cropped vests, often paired with loose beige pants or mom-fit jeans. But of course, it’s without forgetting the sandals, which the top wears and wears, especially with suits: a sophisticated outfit ideal to avoid getting too hot in summer.

Just last week, kendall unveiled a new winning combo on Instagram: pearl-colored satin pants, paired with black flip-flops, a white tank top and rectangular sunglasses, her signature. Her hair let loose and styled with natural movement enhanced the laid-back style of the look, perfect for enjoying the weekend without looking sloppy.

Trousers and flip-flops: a trend in the spring-summer 2022 collections