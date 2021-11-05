It is not a fashion show. But as precious as it is.

Kendall Jenner on the diamond (the field on which a baseball) of the Minute Main Park in Houston, Texas, shines. Beautiful, it shines with hers long pigtails. And it transforms in an instant, one softball game in a fashion show.

The model is beautiful when she throws with the bat in her hands. When runs to conquer the bases. And when she is ready to receive the ball … Some comments on social media say it is due to her last pass since plastic surgeon from whose studio she was seen leaving a short time ago.

But Kendall seems above all happy to play softball. A sport that saw its debut in Chicago on Thanksgiving 1887.

Kendall Jenner is a softball champion!

She looks like a professional. Model Kendall Jenner shows off all of hers sporty soul of the game that was played a few hours from the Minute Main Park in Houston, Texas. The softball game was organized for a charity by the Cactus Jack Foundation from Travis Scott.

The rapper and record producer, companion of Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner, founded this organization to finance the studies of creative young people in economic difficulty. And Kendall Jenner has lent herself to the game, just days after hers 26th birthday (celebrated on November 3rd).

Observing her in all her movements and cheering for her, on the sidelines, was her sister Kylie Jenner. And her big baby bump.

