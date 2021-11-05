News

Kendall Jenner is a softball champion!

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

It is not a fashion show. But as precious as it is.

Kendall Jenner on the diamond (the field on which a baseball) of the Minute Main Park in Houston, Texas, shines. Beautiful, it shines with hers long pigtails. And it transforms in an instant, one softball game in a fashion show.

The model is beautiful when she throws with the bat in her hands. When runs to conquer the bases. And when she is ready to receive the ball … Some comments on social media say it is due to her last pass since plastic surgeon from whose studio she was seen leaving a short time ago.

But Kendall seems above all happy to play softball. A sport that saw its debut in Chicago on Thanksgiving 1887.

Kendall Jenner is a softball champion!

She looks like a professional. Model Kendall Jenner shows off all of hers sporty soul of the game that was played a few hours from the Minute Main Park in Houston, Texas. The softball game was organized for a charity by the Cactus Jack Foundation from Travis Scott.

Kendall Jenner is ready to throw her ball. Getty photo

The rapper and record producer, companion of Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner, founded this organization to finance the studies of creative young people in economic difficulty. And Kendall Jenner has lent herself to the game, just days after hers 26th birthday (celebrated on November 3rd).

Observing her in all her movements and cheering for her, on the sidelines, was her sister Kylie Jenner. And her big baby bump.

Kendall Jenner runs softball

Kendall Jenner runs happily on the diamond at Minute Maid Park. Getty photo

Discover in the GALLERY the photos of Kendall Jenner, softball champion.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Meghan Markle, Queen summons Kate and William for an emergency meeting

August 10, 2021

Hugh Jackman disappoints fans: “I won’t be Wolverine anymore”

September 4, 2021

Charles Martinet wants to be the voice of Mario “until death”

2 weeks ago

Braves feat, Milwaukee beat 3-1 – Play.it USA

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button