Kendall Jenner is adopting a fashion essential for this fall: leather pants
At Hollywood, Kendall Jenner raised her fashion quotient even further as she left the Catch LA restaurant after dining alongside the basketball player, Devin Booker. Dressed in head-to-toe black, the 26-year-old model made maximum effect.
Kendall Jenner wears the leather pants to perfection
Kendall Jenner bet on a rock essential, I named leather, which she wore in a high waisted and very fitted version. This wardrobe classic immediately punctuates the look with a dose of cool. She associated it with a plunging crop top with 90s charm that highlighted her abs. To spice it all up? A multi-print bag and a pair of shiny pumps. In short, the must-have outfit for this fall!
