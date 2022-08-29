Kendall Jenner is adopting a fashion essential for this fall: leather pants

At Hollywood, Kendall Jenner raised her fashion quotient even further as she left the Catch LA restaurant after dining alongside the basketball player, Devin Booker. Dressed in head-to-toe black, the 26-year-old model made maximum effect.

Kendall Jenner wears the leather pants to perfection

Kendall Jenner bet on a rock essential, I named leather, which she wore in a high waisted and very fitted version. This wardrobe classic immediately punctuates the look with a dose of cool. She associated it with a plunging crop top with 90s charm that highlighted her abs. To spice it all up? A multi-print bag and a pair of shiny pumps. In short, the must-have outfit for this fall!

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vogue’s selection

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello – Leather pants €3,290 Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Balenciaga cropped high-waisted wide-leg leather pants €2,250 MatchesFashion

Tom Ford – Flared Leather Suit Pants €2,980 MatchesFashion

