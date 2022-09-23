Kendall Jenner is closing an exclusive NYC nightclub to celebrate 818 Tequila

More on: Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner was ‘completely comfortable’ releasing the nipple for Marc Jacobs night and more star photos

Kendall Jenner closed an exclusive nightclub in New York on Thursday to celebrate her 818 Tequila Eight Reserve.

“It was a good crowd and everyone seemed to be having a good time,” a spy told Page Six exclusively of the party at the Little Sister Lounge at the Moxy East Village Hotel, adding, “She had the unreal look. She was really nice to talk to people.

A second insider shares that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and Jenner’s pal Tyrell Hampton attended the private party.

“The club was closed and it was packed. It was vibrations, ”adds the first source. “People were taking pictures of 818, everyone was talking and the music was good. »

Jenner, 26, arrived at the nightclub around 11:30 p.m. and danced to 2000s hip-hop music with her friends until the wee hours of the morning, the second source confirms.

Jenner partied at the hotspot until about 1:30 a.m. Sophie Sahara

“She sent a parade of bottles to one table and bottles of Eight Reserve to a few other tables, and they were all very excited,” the insider said, adding that Jenner was seen mingling with the founder of Tao, Noah Tepperberg.

We hear the model dined at Cathedral ahead of the VIP event. Our spy says she dined in the restaurant’s private room, which was decorated with bottles from her Añejo Reserve (retail price $200).

Jenner wore a strapless Rick Owens dress for the occasion.

Sophie Sahara

Sophie Sahara

Sophie Sahara

Jenner wore a strapless dress by Rick Owens for the event. Earlier in the evening, she posted a photo of herself in the stunning ensemble which showed off her curves.

The reality star announced earlier this week that his premium tequila is expanding across the country.

“Raise your bar. Eight Reserve by 818 is now rolling out to stores, bars and restaurants in New York, California and Florida, and available to order online at eightreserve.com,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. .

818 was recently rolled out to stores, bars and restaurants in New York, California and Florida. Sophie Sahara/Mega

Jenner has been spotted all over New York all month, including when she attended the US Open and showed off a rare PDA with her boyfriend, Devin Booker.

She also spent part of the summer in her home state of California, where her half-sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian showed their support for her tequila.