Kendall Jenner is helping boyfriend Devin Booker play in a prestigious NBA event

Kendall Jenner continues to prove she is the number one fan of Devin Booker!

We have seen it in the past few months go to the stadium often to cheer for the Phoenix Suns boyfriend and basketball player and now the model has used her Twitter to help him play in a prestigious NBA event!

This is theNBA All-Star Game, a weekend of basketball competitions that includes the awaited match in which they compete the best basketball players in the American league. These players are chosen as follows: 50% divided between the preferences of the media and the athletes themselves and 50% based on popular polls.

Kendall Jenner, 26 – getty images

So, like so many other fans of the sport, Kendall Jenner gave her vote on Twitter by entering all the right hashtags to participate in the survey and obviously expressing his preference for Devin Booker: “You all know that I want to see #DevinBooker play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar“.

He also posted a reminder in Instagram Stories to vote, for all his 212 million followers. On Twitter, however, it has 31.8 million followers, not bad as an aid to support DBook!

Devin Booker, 25, has already participated in the NBA All-Star Game in 2020 and 2021, but called both times to replace injured colleagues. Voting for the 2022 edition closes on 22 January.

ph: getty images