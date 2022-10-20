Kendall Jenner is not a “bad guy”

On the set of “Touche pas à mon poste”, Cyril Hanouna wanted to make things clear about his relationship with Camille Combal, whom he has not contacted at all since he left for TF1. The TPMP presenter notably mentioned Camille’s debut on Direct 8, declaring: “I saw, there is a war on the networks between the fanzouzes and combalista. The latter say that I don’t like Camille and that I’m jealous of him. Of course, I’m not jealous of him, I went to look for him on W9 at the time. He was starting up and the channel stopped his show. (…) I asked him to follow me on Direct 8. He had nothing at the time, I offered him a daily column in TPMP. We put a lot of resources to make it work.

Cyril also insisted on the fact that he pushed Ara Aprikian, boss of Direct 8 at the time, to recruit Camille.

“He told me ‘no, I don’t like it, I’m not a fan, I saw it on W9, I think it’s not the right choice'”, explained Cyril Hanouna, who ended up convincing his boss to hire Camille Combal. “We worked on Camille Combal and the fact of making him emerge and progress every day, we made him do prime time, we gave him a lot of shows”,

Cyril then mentioned the departure of Ara Aprikian for TF1.

“Ara Aprikian had left C8 for TF1, I heard rumors that he would have offered him to do Who wants to earn millions? and Dance with the stars. I ask him: ‘tell me if you want to do that” continued Cyril, then saying that Camille did not see herself going to TF1 and seemed to want to resign with C8. “He leaves like that, I let him think, I have no more news. The end of the season comes and I see in the morning in the Parisian an interview with Camille Combal who says that he is going to do DALS and Who wants to win millions on TF1. I didn’t even call him, it ended like that, we didn’t call each other, I never had him on the phone, we passed each other once in the street, but he never called me to tell me: ‘Cyril, I’ve made my decision, I’m going to TF1’.”

Cyril concluded: “It pains me when I see a talent that is wasted like that. He would have been much better with us, we would have made him do what he wants. Whereas there, I think that he doesn’t (…) When you give everything to a guy, I made him come home, I invited him on vacation, I worked for him to become what he is. It also pains me a little in interviews when we see that Cyril Hanouna becomes Voldemort. He never pronounces my name!”