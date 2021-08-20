Kendall Jenner is on vacation in Italy with her boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker they brought their love to our country!

The 25-year-old model and the 24-year-old basketball player took a private plane to New York and departed from there in the direction Sardinia, where they were seen disembarking yesterday.

They chose to travel comfortably, both in overalls and slippers, and some friends also landed with them. You can see the photos here on the website of the Daily Mail.

Later, they were spotted walking out of a club Porto Cervo (images here, on an Instagram fan account).

Kendall Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala – getty images

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrated the first anniversary couple last June and lately they are making their relationship more public, giving fans a look through social media.

The latest example is that DBook (the nickname of the NBA player) posted a photo of the supermodel wearing her gold medal won at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics with Team USA. You can see the photo here taken by a fan Instagram account.

What if Kendall Jenner supports him in his athletic career, vice versa, Devin Booker supports his girlfriend in her business ventures: a few days ago, he did not miss a launch party for the 25-year-old’s 818 Tequila alcohol brand.

ph: getty images