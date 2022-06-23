Kendall Jenner is single, she ended her relationship with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have ended their romance after two years of dating.

Kendall Jenner is single again. US tabloids have reported that the 26-year-old supermodel and Devin Booker have split after two years of dating. “Kendall feels like they are on different paths,” a first source told “Entertainment Tonight” while another insider noted that the two stars “had discussions about their future and weren’t not on the same wavelength. “Kendall and Devin have been having a rough time recently and have been separated for about a week and a half,” another source told “E! News”.

Kendall Jenner met the 25-year-old NBA player in 2020. The lovebirds made their love official by posting a few photos on Instagram for Valentine’s Day. They then celebrated their first anniversary in June 2021. These photos have since been deleted.

What’s next after this ad

A few weeks ago, the duo attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Portofino, Italy. The model, very modest about her romantic relationships, only very rarely displayed her romance on social networks, unlike her big sisters.

What’s next after this ad

Before her romance with Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner had brief flings with Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and A$AP Rocky.