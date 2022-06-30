Kendall Jenner is taking on the maxi denim skirt trend

Addicted to the trends of the 90s, Kendall Jenner could not miss the trend of the long denim skirt which is making a big comeback this season.

Even if it’s hard to admit it, the Kardashian family inspires us on certain points, including fashion. And on this question, it is Kendall Jenner, superstar model, who shows us the way forward. Indeed, the 26-year-old young woman is keen on trends, original pieces and innovative combinations that are sure to charm us. So, it is often with eyes closed that we rely on his implacable expertise. Moreover, this Monday, June 27, the sister of Kylie Jenner was seen while she was going to buy a smoothie in Los Angeles. The supermodel impressed us once again with a look straight out of the 90s. On the program: a long denim skirt slightly faded for the authentic side that she associated with a tank top with thin black straps and moccasins assorted. For accessories, the one who had her photo taken with a little puppy in the smoothie bar opted for a black leather tote and thick sunglasses. A simple and successful outfit? It’s a yes !

The long denim skirt, our obsession of the season

For the past few months, we have been looking for the perfect long denim skirt because we are so passionate about this piece. Even if we hesitated for a long time between a denim mini-skirt and a denim maxi-skirt, this time our choice is made. We can thus wear it both in summer and in winter,…

