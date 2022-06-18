Kendall Jenner: Is the most beautiful of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in a relationship?

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

If Kendall is known to be the most discreet of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she does not fail to draw attention to her private life. So who is Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend?

Kendall Jenner in a relationship with Devin Booker

Eh yes ! The model has been in a relationship for a while with a certain Devin Booker. Although their relationship is very secret, the two lovers have been seen on many occasions. They even recently offered a double date with the couple Justin and Hailey Bieber during the Super Bowl Inglewood in California on February 13, 2022 as illustrated by the magazine parismatch.fr. Kendall Jenner having so far refused to talk openly about her relationship because of the media impact it will have on her private life has justified this desire to keep her love life private because of the setbacks and media attacks that these sisters have suffered.

Who is Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend?

Devin Booker is a basketball player currently playing with the Suns. Although the watchword for their relationship is discretion, the two lovebirds do not hesitate to slip in a few rare secrets about their relationship. The couple also begins to appear more and more together. Devin Booker also briefly spoke about his relationship with the highest paid model in the world during an interview for The Wall Street Journal, as mentioned by the magazine elle.fr. In addition, Kendall Jenner recently mentioned her desire to be a mother, which could be done with Devin Booker since the two lovebirds already have almost two years of relationship on their counter.