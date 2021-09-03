Kendall Jenner is the new creative director of FWRD

FWRD has a new creative director… Or rather, a new director! Kendall Jenner broke the news on her Instagram profile, declaring herself particularly excited at the idea of ​​taking this path.

Kendall Jenner X FWRD

“As a fashion lover and having been particularly fortunate to work with some of the brightest personalities in the industry, I have learned a lot over the years. Like new creative director of FWRD I’m excited to learn even more and help curate the site’s offering, with its emerging brands and designers! Stay connected“. With these words Kendall has upset the fashion world, which increasingly relies on the most famous faces of the catwalks to promote its brands.

Instagram photo | @kendalljenner

FWRD on the side of emerging designers

A brand that loves to follow trends, but above all to anticipate them and look ahead. The name itself suggests it, FWRD, which is a tribute to everything you find “forward“, That is, forward! During the New York Fashion Week, which will take place September 8-12, FWRD and Jenner will test their work affinity. The young supermodel, a lover and symbol of Californian fashion, will take care of the new brands and emerging designers, which he has often supported and promoted with his unmistakable looks. Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of FWRD, is looking forward to working with Kendall: “Kendall is something of a compendium of luxury fashion, and there isn’t a better person for this position“.

The Jenner sisters to conquer the world

Even the smallest is not new to the business world, quite the opposite. Considered one of the most influential young women in the world Kylie Jenner founded the make up brand Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, whose products have also become available for purchase in Italy. Another good news? The second pregnancy of the younger Jenner, former mother of Stormi together with her partner Travis Scott!

Instagram photo | @kyliecosmetics