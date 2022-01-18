Kendall Jenner is the new Messika testimonial

The 2022 campaign signed by Messika, a Parisian jewelry brand founded in 2005 by Valérie Messika and worn by the stars on various red carpets, it is a journey to the south of France. The face of the images, which give us an out of season dive into crystal clear waters, is Kendall Jenner, the new testimonial of the maison who has made the contemporary, delicate and refined use of diamonds her signature trait.

© Chris Colls

Countryside

The new Messika collection consists of small recognizable and sparkling pieces: lobe and piercing earrings, rigid bracelets with an essential design, lucky rings, geometric necklaces to be worn superimposed. Kendall Jenner, 26 and a career in fashion that began at 14 that gave her global fame, is photographed by the Australian Chris Colls. In the countryside, she wears the jewels of the French house on technical clothes, at the limit between beachwear And sportswear, from the black bodysuit to the two-piece suit with high-waisted briefs and metallic turtleneck sweater, which incorporates the colors of the sea and the sky.

For Valérie Messika, daughter of the diamond dealer André well known in Paris, identifying Kendall Jenner as the face for the brand campaign of 2022, inspired by the sun and freedom, is certainly not accidental. “I wanted to represent an image of alliance between elegance and strength … Kendall was the perfect choice,” commented the entrepreneur Messika.

A love for Paris

The young supermodel of the Kardashian team, on her side, hardly escapes a challenge and confessed to having accepted the collaboration with the brand also for her link with the Ville Lumière, where he goes several times a year to show at fashion weeks.

“I am very happy to have been chosen by Messika for her new campaign” commented Kendall Jenner, “her jewels have always reminded me of Paris, one of my favorite cities. During the shoot, I was able to see many wonderful creations that made me appreciate the craftsmanship and attention to detail of the maison for even the smallest earring. ” Among the famous Messika fans we can mention Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, but there would be many others. Kate Moss he even designed his own high jewelery collection for the brand.