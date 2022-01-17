Kendall Jenner is the protagonist of the new Michael Kors campaign

New year, new collaborations also for the Kardashian family. Kendall Jenner is the protagonist of the new advertising campaign of Michael Kors and the very first shots leaked online have already achieved the desired effect. Kim Kardashian’s sister is the protagonist of a new shooting that enhances the brand’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection. The photo shoot is the work of the Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and was set up on the roof of the Prospect Towers in Manhattan. More than an advertising campaign, it is a real one love letter that Michael Kors addresses to his hometown, such as New York.

Kendall Jenner poses for Michael Kors in New York

The designer, as reported by WWD, has in fact told the message on which his new advertising campaign is based. “When I think of what resists, it is love: romantic love, but also love for your friends, for your family and for your city. With this campaign, we wanted to bring urban romance to life and the unique juxtaposition of New York City’s strength and grit with the love that inspires over and over “.

From the first images also published via Instagram, the stylist shows his declaration of love with forte female tailoring, strictly handmade fabrics and a valid palette of colors that animates the collection.

Among the dresses worn by Kendall Jenner in the campaign, the animal print midi studded with sequins, combined with silver sandals. As well as the cocktail dress white with embossed embroidery and waist strap.

And, in addition to the model, to steal the show is also the New York skyline that plays in the background, adding a romantic twist to the countryside. The protagonists of the shots also accessories by Michael Kors like the bucket bag Audrey and the minaudière Gramercy made with woven straw.

