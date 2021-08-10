News

Kendall Jenner: “It’s nice to be back” on the catwalk for Jacquemus’ fashion show

Kendall Jenner she went down the catwalk for the last Jacquemus fashion show in Paris, marking his back on the catwalk.

The supermodel – who does not participate in a fashion show since well before the pandemic – she walked alongside another super model: Bella Hadid, who also turns out to be one of her best friends. The show was attended by an audience in person, even the fashion world is returning to normal.

Kendall was clearly excited about his return, posting a series of pictures of the due on his account. Instagram with the caption: “It’s great to be back!

The model walked with two different looks: the first black top and skirt and, later, a red and fuchsia suit, both showcasing her impressive abs.

It’s unclear if Kendall chose to take a break from the catwalk to focus on launching his new tequila brand, or if he was simply waiting for the right opportunity to get back on the catwalk after the pandemic. One thing is certain the brand of Simon Porte Jacquemus he is adored by all trendsetters and revered by the fashion world.

Jacquemus’ F/W 2021 2022 fashion show is as usual unrelated to the traditional calendar, a decision made by the designer choosing to present his collections with a program of his own, on which there is always a Hype crazy.

ph. Getty











