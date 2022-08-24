Kendall Jenner just hit Whole Foods in a maxi skirt and sneakers

ads

Last week, I wrote about Kendall Jenner wearing one of summer’s hottest sneakers: Salomon’s Xt-4 trail runners (keeping you updated on important world news). But his sneaker collection continues to impress. Lately, she’s gone for another popular style that fashion girls like Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Kaia Gerber have also worn non-stop.

During a casual shopping spree at Whole Foods (relatable), the model paired adidas’ classic Samba sneaker with a cream-colored maxi skirt and simple olive tank top. The 818 Tequila founder then added a simple canvas tote bag and sleek black sunglasses. The result? A perfect fit from summer to fall.

Once considered an “ugly trend,” maxis have taken over Fashion TikTok, quickly eclipsing the popularity of micro-minis. On the designer front, a slew of brands – including Dior, Chloé, Acne Studios, etc. As usual, Jenner is 100% trendy.

Casual and cute, this early 2000s-inspired look offers a laid-back aesthetic that non-Kardashians/Jenners could easily copy. Keep scrolling to recreate her outfit.

