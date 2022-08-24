Entertainment

Kendall Jenner just hit Whole Foods in a maxi skirt and sneakers

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

ads

Last week, I wrote about Kendall Jenner wearing one of summer’s hottest sneakers: Salomon’s Xt-4 trail runners (keeping you updated on important world news). But his sneaker collection continues to impress. Lately, she’s gone for another popular style that fashion girls like Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Kaia Gerber have also worn non-stop.

During a casual shopping spree at Whole Foods (relatable), the model paired adidas’ classic Samba sneaker with a cream-colored maxi skirt and simple olive tank top. The 818 Tequila founder then added a simple canvas tote bag and sleek black sunglasses. The result? A perfect fit from summer to fall.

Once considered an “ugly trend,” maxis have taken over Fashion TikTok, quickly eclipsing the popularity of micro-minis. On the designer front, a slew of brands – including Dior, Chloé, Acne Studios, etc. As usual, Jenner is 100% trendy.

Casual and cute, this early 2000s-inspired look offers a laid-back aesthetic that non-Kardashians/Jenners could easily copy. Keep scrolling to recreate her outfit.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ads

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

she meets her handsome and millionaire boyfriend

9 mins ago

Meet the millionaire Zoë Kravitz invested in her elegant SUV

20 mins ago

Take a seat before seeing what Génesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, was like when she was a child

31 mins ago

Gonalons understands what Messi went through

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button