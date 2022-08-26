Kendall Jenner just wore the prettiest powder blue eyeshadow

ads

Though she’s a tried-and-true minimalist with a typically neutral color palette when it comes to makeup, once in a while Kendall Jenner stuns with an unexpected hue… And this time around, the international model, 818 founder and older sister of Jenner wore the prettiest powder blue eyeshadow (no frosty shimmer) that is the true embodiment of all things Y2K. Always be my millennial heart.

Painted by her longtime makeup artist, Mary Phillips, who is responsible for her most iconic glamorous looks (she recently did Jennifer Lopez’s wedding makeup and is known to frequently work with celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Addison Rae, etc.), the duo went for a clean wash of the early 2000s-inspired light blue shade all over the eyelid. With her brown tresses slicked back into a knee-high ballerina bun with the middle part intact, all eyes are drawn to her eye shadow, made all the more “girl cool” by very low-key lashes and a glossy light pink lip. . Perfection.

What do we owe this early glam look to? The it-girl showed love and support for her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, by attending her star-studded, all-pink Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty event. Plus, the celebrations somehow brought all the Kardashian/Jenner sisters together in one room for a rare photo op.

A few other memorable looks Kendall and Mary dreamed up together? Namely, the head-turning bleached brows that made their short-lived (and countless headline-grabbing) debut on the steps of this year’s Met Gala, as well as her recent Oscars. vanity lounge after-party glamor that featured the most gouged out mermaid eyes and an expertly highlighted neutral matte lip. And I, for one, can’t wait for the next time they go for some color.