Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber … Here are the real skin of the stars

published by Aurelie Hagopian



– On May 24, 2022 at 2:50 p.m.

The stars, too, have skin problems! And on Instagram, an account has decided to reveal the imperfections of celebrities. Find out more below.

Last time on Trendy, you were able to discover the sometimes bizarre eating habits of stars. This time, we’re going to tell you about American celebrities for something else entirely. And you will have understood, we are going to tell you about their skin! Yes on social networks, it’s not just French influencers who use photoshop ! This is also the case for certain stars who live across the Atlantic. And there is an Instagram account that has decided to show the real skin of some of them. We then find Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Rihanna or even Madonna.

As you can see from the few photos just above, stars don’t have perfect skin. Already, because perfection does not exist. And skin problems are not a defect. It happens to everyone to have pimples, blackheads, scars and wrinkles! And the stars do not escape it… Even if they try to hide these imperfections thanks to make-up, filters or photo retouching.

Celebrities also have plastic surgery

This account instagram is then very appreciated by Internet users. Quite simply, because it shows the stars in their true light. Casually, it’s a lot of complex! And then on this account, you can also find photo montages with the physical evolution of the few American celebrities who have called on the plastic surgery. This is for example the case of Kim and Khloé Kardashian, their sister Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, or even Megan Fox!