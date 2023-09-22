Kendall Jenner, Kate Moss, Scarlett Johansson, the keys to the new black dress that drops in 2023

Easy to implement and very beautiful. if there is a piece Your look improves in 5 minutes This is an LBD. Choosing models – there are more than 260 right now in Zara alone – and knowing how to combine it so as not to fall into the predictable is a real achievement. Three best women and three black dresses, with this leitmotif we make The most desirable fall look.

How to combine black dress? 3 forms of inspiration

Kate Moss: long-sleeved black dress with a touch of color

Kate Moss She plays in another league, no matter how many years pass, the British top player does not lose her charm. In Fedi’s fashion show in Milan We saw her in this long-sleeve midi dress that strays from the basics with a plunging V-neckline and strategic side pleats. Details that completely change the outcome Last.

Tip to combine it: Lean on a contrasting accessory. In this case, two: metallic sandals and a fun yellow bag.

Kendall Jenner: The most trending black dress of 2023

This model is one of the best ambassadors chic minimalism, with the help of a stylist dani michelle Have managed to create a sophisticated style that is far from the glitz and rigor of the Kardashian clan. we predict that bottega veneta black dress It will be one of the most desired pieces of the season, while remaining extremely classic and versatile, it introduces the trend factor through two elements that are very present this season: the volume in the neckline and Disparity.

an advice: If you choose a similar LBD, give it the full prominence of the look by choosing black for the rest of the outfit and very discreet accessories.

Scarlett Johansson: Black Mini Dress + Sensible Heels Shoes

The actress did not want to miss it Prada show at Milan Fashion Week, And her look has been the most discussed. Rejecting the idea that choosing a black dress is “easy”, she arrived in the front row wearing a minidress from the Italian brand. Original cut-out crossover neckline.

the best? The way she pairs it with a retro aesthetic bag and sensible heeled pumps to give it a functional twist.