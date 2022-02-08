Kendall Jenner kicked off her TikTok channel with an epic fall in the snow

On TikTok c “is a new account to follow: that of Kendall Jenner!

The 26-year-old model opened her profile on the platform and in the first video she proved that she is a champion of self-irony… but a little less than snowboard!

Kendall Jenner – getty images

In fact, he posted a clip recorded during a recent trip to the Aspen mountains and in which, after a jump with the board, he loses his balance and falls on his face on the snow. What’s even more fun? The fact that she added in the background the audio of herself that takes pleasure in his athletic abilities.

It is based on an episode of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashiansin which Kendall Jenner jokingly bragged to her sisters saying, “I am literally built like an athlete. All the blood tests I’ve done have said I’m beyond the normal athletic limit“.

