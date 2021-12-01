Kendall Jenner launches a fashion line for Winter 2022

An idyllic life spent on a ranch lost in the greenery in the company of his beloved horses. This is the dream that Kendall Jenner had as a child, to live in the countryside surrounded by animals, in a place where nature takes over. This desire was the inspiration for the second limited edition launched by Kendall together with the German e-commerce ABOUT YOU.

After the first teaser, launched during the month of July on the online platform which has also been active in Italy since 14 September 2021, the second and main drop arrives with clothing with a casual, simple and comfy style. In fact, the collection takes its cue from the spartan and spontaneous reality of horse breeding near Los Angeles, where the famous fashion icon grew up. The campaign, photographed by Zoey Grossman and directed by Donald Schneider Studio, portrays the young woman in a very personal and intimate environment in contact with horses and in the spaces that characterize a farm. The second drop of the collection includes basic winter clothing, with a comfortable fit and for everyday use, but also a set of refined jackets, long coats, trendy tops and leather shirts, designed for special occasions.

“Kendall will reveal over 40 limited edition pieces, with a focus on high quality materials and special cuts. Plus, each garment is, once again, numbered with a unique code that includes Kendall’s birthday, making the line more personal.” says Julian Jansen, Director Content at ABOUT YOU.

The Autumn Winter collection, which is close to the style of the American supermodel, will be available starting from December 4th on all the European sites of the ABOUT YOU retailer. Here is a selection of the items belonging to the 11/03 line to buy on aboutyou.com.

