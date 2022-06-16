Kendall Jenner looks like Kris Jenner on her Vogue China cover?

While she was only thinking of posing for Vogue China, Kendall Jenner surprised the Web with her resemblance to Kris Jenner.

Once again, Kendall Jenner surprises the Web. And for good reason, his cover for Vogue China appeals to Internet users who see a resemblance to Kris Jenner. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kendall Jenner at the heart of the eyes

No one can miss the famous Kendall Jenner. And for good reason, from a very young age, the latter finds himself in the spotlight. She then continues the appearances and continues to be noticed. Yes, just that!

It must be said that Kendall Jenner leaves nothing to chance. Indeed, she stands out today as a star of the catwalks. And yes, the young woman has become a great model known all over the world. Something to make a lot of people dream of.

But that’s not all. Indeed, the pretty brunette also stands out as a great businesswoman. At the head of various companies, the latter seems to have a real sense of business. Besides, she just celebrated the first anniversary of its brand 818 Tequila.

In short, over time, Kim Kardashian’s little sister has managed to prove herself. Today, she has a large number of fans who seem to take great pleasure in following her life.

Moreover, nothing can escape them. Thus, during Kendall Jenner’s shoot for Vogue China, a small detail surprised them a lot. And for good reason, the latter find that she looks like Kris Jenner. MCE TV tells you more!

The lookalike of his mother Kris Jenner?

Needless to say, Kendall Jenner continues the photo shoots. Indeed, the famous top imposes itself under the spotlight and seems to take a lot of pleasure in it. Something to impress his many and loyal fans.

Moreover, according to the magazines for which she poses, Kendall Jenner is able to metamorphose. She then chained breathtaking looks and did not hesitate to cross the ages. In short, it’s a real box office for the beauty who even manages to make some.

Today, the model had the chance to pose for Vogue China. Present in different looks, it is however a very precise photo of the latter which made the Web react. In the cover photo, she’s wearing a black Balenciaga bodysuit, built-in socks and gloves.

In addition, her look is accessorized with multiple gold jewels that add relief to the outfit. At the level of the belts, several took place. Besides, they even come from Chanel. In short, it’s a real no-fault for the young woman.

Beyond this sensational look, it’s her resemblance to Kris Jenner which challenged Internet users. It must be said that Kendall Jenner’s short haircut is reminiscent of her mother’s. Thus, the link was very quickly made on the side of Internet users.

So we can read: “She looks so much like Kris”, “Kendall looks like Kris with this haircut” or “It gives Kris Jenner vibes”. In short, everyone seems on the same wavelength.

One thing is certain, Kendall Jenner has not finished getting noticed. To be continued.

Photo credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/ABACA