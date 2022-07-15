Kendall Jenner Looks Unreal in Her Tiny Floral Bikini: Pic

Kendall Jenner it’s enjoying life in paradise! The model shared a carousel of images and videos via Instagram from her recent vacation, including a sexy bikini clip.

In the social media post – shared Thursday, July 14 – Jenner, 26, wowed in a tiny red bikini adorned with pink and white flowers. The reality star modeled the look in the bathroom of what appears to be her vacation rental. Jenner accessorized with a small chain necklace and beige baseball cap.

Elsewhere in the slideshow, the The Kardashians shared a photo of a beautiful green mountain view, a photo of herself lying on a yacht, and a photo of a green Igloo cooler filled with her 818 Tequila and Modelo beer. Jenner also included a video of herself splashing on a black sand beach.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The California native’s getaway comes after Jenner left fans wondering about her relationship status with Devin Booker.

In June, We Weekly confirmed Jenner and Booker, 25, have split after two years together. A source revealed that the couple were “taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together was meant to be”.

However, the duo were spotted hanging out in the Hamptons just two weeks after news broke that they were calling it quits. An insider said We that the duo arrived via a black SUV at the McNamara liquor store in Bridgehampton around 5 p.m. ET on July 1 to stock up on supplies.

“There were no PDAs, but they both seemed in good spirits,” the insider said, adding that Jenner stayed true to her brand by “buying a bottle of her own 818 Tequila, which the people at the liquor store joked. on.”

Later on July 7, the track star shared NBA 2K23 video game coverage via his Instagram Stories, which features the Phoenix Suns star dribbling a basketball between his legs.

Although Jenner didn’t provide any additional comment or information in the post, the move made many believe the recently separated exes might be headed for a reunion.

Hear Hollywood’s top stars share their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

