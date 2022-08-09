Kendall Jenner looks unrecognizable in resurfaced clip before becoming the nation’s highest-paid model

KARDASHIAN fans have resurfaced an old clip from before Kendall Jenner was the highest paid model in the United States and they are in shock.

TikTok users are shocked at how different the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum looks in the video.

Kardashian fanatics are buzzing over TikTok, which shows 26-year-old Kendall being escorted to a first modeling gig by her big sister Kim Kardashian.

While the Victoria’s Secret model is now a seasoned model, in the clip her SKKN mogul brother berates her repeatedly, accusing her of not taking the job “seriously”.

“Kendall, this is not a joke. You gotta start taking this really seriously,” Kim shouts.

Kendall snaps at her and runs out of the room, forcing her sister to chase after her.

Kendall’s behavior shocked fans, with one quip, “But look where she is now. »

Another commented: “Bye, she was way too old to act ‘a bit silly’. »

A third scoffed: “Wow, that shows how spoiled they were, she was playing 5.”

Someone else wrote: “And look where she is now. »

CAREER TOPS

Despite the drama of the video, Kendall continues to enjoy an illustrious modeling career.

She was named America’s highest-paid model for several years in a row starting in 2018, as Forbes reported at the time.

The TV personality started working with Victoria’s Secret in 2016, taking part in the brand’s famous fashion show for the first time.

She has landed several high profile covers including Vogue and more.

Kendall was the face of Estee Lauder and Calvin Klein jeans

However, it’s not just the resurfaced video that has fans talking about Kris Jenner’s second youngest daughter.

NEW TATTOO

Kendall is getting some unexpected heat after debuting her new tattoo on social media.

Last week, the Kardashians star showed off a small tattoo on her Instagram Stories.

She revealed that she had a small cowgirl boot tattooed on her ankle.

Kendall posted a black and white photo of the piece, which was first shared by tattoo artist Kate McDuffie – the artist behind the piece.

His caption read: “when at the rodeo…”

Fans didn’t like the tattoo, however.

Critics slammed Kendall on Reddit, writing, ” [It] won’t age well, but it’s cute! »

Another seemed to echo that sentiment, writing, “It’s gonna look like crap in a year. But at least it’s small. »

A third added: “It will look like a piece of food stuck under his foot in about five years. »

Someone else commented, “welp, this will be gone in a month. »

Kardashian fans have also been hooked on another aspect of Kendall’s body.

SECRET IMPROVEMENTS?

For months speculation has swirled that the model secretly went under the knife to get a breast augmentation.

The Hulu star also fueled the fire.

She shared a photo showing off a loose cleavage while wearing a red gingham swimsuit.

In the blink of an eye, she sat cross-legged on a striped towel.

Another showed a close-up of her chest and belly.

Kendall posted the photos to Instagram, captioning them with a cherry emoji.

The buzz started in March, after she was spotted with bigger than normal breasts while heading to the 818 Tequila bar at the REVOLVE Social Club in Los Angeles.

Fans claimed she looked like she had an extremely “natural” breast augmentation.

For the most part, Kendall ignored speculation about her alleged enhancements.

