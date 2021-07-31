Kendall Jenner makes her relationship with Devin Booker official

The Phoenix Suns basketball player stole the heart of the model, who chose to reveal their story to the world by showing happiness and complicity

After months of speculation, after gossip and sightings, Kendall Jenner (PHOTO) has made his relationship with the NBA star official Devin Booker. He did this by posting an Instagram Story on Valentine’s Day.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, together for the first time on Instagram



Kendall Jenner, the most beautiful photos The twenty-five-year-old model has published in her Instagram Stories a shot that sees her lying down with Devin Booker, NBA champion in force at the Phoenix Suns. The two are portrayed joking next to a sink. No text describes the photo: only a small white heart in the upper right. However, the image leaves no room for doubt: Kendall and Devin are more in love than ever.







It is the first time that Kim Kardashian’s sister posts an image of her boyfriend on social media. In April last year, the two were seen together on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. In the following months, they then unleashed the gossip with continuous sightings: from lunches and dinners outside to the intertwined hands in the stands, they seemed inseparable. Previously, Kendall Jenner had been linked to basketball players Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons. Booker briefly dated Jordyn Woods, a friend of Kylie (Kendall’s sister). Since they were caught in unequivocal attitudes, they never wanted to talk to the press or confirm their relationship. Until Valentine’s Day, when they decided to show the world their happiness.

The words of the insider



Kendall Jenner stylist of herself for the Givenchy campaign In early February, an insider had spoken to Entertainment Tonight explaining how Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have managed to live their story in recent months. “Between them it works because they keep things simple”, he said. The source, who remained anonymous, explained that they have long been trying to fit their commitments by reaching each other, in the cities where Devin plays and on Kendall’s sets. “There are no great expectations or pretensions… They got very close, but Kendall’s job is particularly challenging and Devin understands it,” he said. “Kendall is very lonely and focused on herself, she loves to have her own spaces and hang out with family and friends.” Now, however, with Devin Booker he seems to be serious. American basketball player, professional of the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker made his 2015 NBA debut against the Dallas Mavericks. Holder of a series of records, he is among the strongest and most beloved players. Now, it seems that even on the private side life smiles at him.