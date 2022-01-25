Kendall Jenner: Messika’s sexy shorts, body and jewelry looks

Kendall Jenner is the protagonist of the Messika jewelry advertising campaign: with her sporty chic looks she suggests us to wear diamonds even on the beach

“I am very happy to have been chosen by Messika for her new campaign. Her jewels have always reminded me of Paris, one of my favorite cities“- said Kendall Jenner -“During the shoot, I was able to see so many beautiful pieces, which gave me a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship that goes into even the smallest earring.“. So the well-known model met Valérie Messika in the south of France to shoot the new advertising campaign that sees her as the protagonist.

Elegance and strength are the qualities that the French entrepreneur has found in the face of the 26-year-old. As is well known, Messika has had the ability since 2005 to describe the precious jewels with new formulas, both through the design and the protagonists of the collections. THE diamonds they are a way to make modern women and entrepreneurs shine about themselves (remember Kate Moss, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Hailey Bieber). Kendall Jenner, for the occasion, showed the sexiest side of her: sporty look-shorts, micro top and scuba body-on which the pieces of the precious Messika collection stand out.

Here is what the images suggest us to wearing diamonds almost everywhere: not only for special occasions but also by the sea or to play sports. Precious jewels that become a hallmark of one’s style and that are not made to remain in a safe.