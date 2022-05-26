Kendall Jenner missed the cover of Vogue in favor of Kim Kardashian?

Kendall Jenner missed Vogue cover. But what is the reason for this absence? Is it because of Kim Kardashian?

A story of rivalry?

Is there a rivalry between the Kardashians? Watching the episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians since the beginning, the rivalry between sisters is indeed present.

However, the sisters love each other and will never betray each other! Even the biggest magazines like Vogue cannot separate them.

Speaking of Vogue, you most certainly admired the March 2022 issue starring Kim Kardashian. The star was on the cover. She had even spoken of her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

But also of his new relationship with Pete Davidson. Only here, know that at the base, Kim Kardashian was not the lucky one to make this cover.

She is his sister Kendall Jenner who had been chosen. But obviously, the magazine preferred the darling of Pete in top trend.

North’s mom got a call from Vogue to do the cover. Kendall Jenner’s agent told the star: “Good news, bad news,” “I’m going, ‘What? What’s the bad news? replies Kim. The agent then responds“I’m not sure Kendall will be suitable for this cover. »

Kris Jenner finally added: “They asked Kim to do the cover. It’s unclear why Vogue changed their minds, but they probably couldn’t resist Davidson’s buzz either. »

Kendall Jenner happy for her sister

Afterwards, Kim revealed that she was very happy: I’m so excited to be on the cover of Vogue, like I don’t care how many times I’m on the cover, it’ll never get old.”

“This one feels very special to me, and I’m so honored to be a part of it. ” Nevertheless, she felt sadness for her sister : “I feel so bad, it’s very bittersweet“.

The star was so embarrassed that she failed to confess to her sister that Vogue finally had her offered to be on the cover instead.

It was therefore Kris who was responsible for announcing the news. Finally, Kendall Jenner reacted well. She said she was very happy for her sister:

“So I’m very happy for my sister, and she should be really happy. So there, I’m not sad at all, because I think Vogue went to the right person. »

On the contrary, Kim confided that while Kendall stole the show 15 years earlier, she would have taken it very badlys: “Oh, I probably would have murdered Kendall myself to get the cover if that was an option between the two of us.”

“With my desperation at the time, I would have buried her before I had this blanket. »

Clearly, Kim has everything she wants. She would even be ready to do anything to be top trend on Vogue.