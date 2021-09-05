Kendall Jenner named creative director of FWRD, Revolve’s online boutique

Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner will be hired as creative director of the online fashion boutique Forward (FWRD), owned by the Los Angeles-based clothing group Revolve.

Kendall Jenner is FWRD’s new Creative Director – Photo: FWRD / Glen Luchford

In her new position, Jenner will be responsible for the overall look of the platform and will be in charge of curating the brands sold on the site, as well as monthly trend changes. He will also handle marketing ideas and oversee partnerships and brand activations.

Jenner will begin holding this position during this season’s New York Fashion Week, which kicks off on September 8. As explained by Revolve, the partnership between the model and FWRD will take the opportunity to take advantage of their common vision of fashion and their common Los Angeles roots.

Kendall Jenner certainly has experience as a trendsetter, having contributed to the rise of athleisure, cycling shorts and low-cut minimalist cardigans, among other things, since she first came to public attention as a cast member of the seminal TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

As she prepares for her new role at FWRD, Jenner said she is “thrilled to curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands,” suggesting that the platform’s future will involve a focus on the most promising labels.

“Kendall as creative director of FWRD is the perfect choice as we continue to invest in the next generation of luxury consumers,” said Revolve Group co-CEO and co-founder Michael Mente in a statement. “His multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision he outlined for the FWRD business have the potential to transform our business and the luxury business as a whole.”

“Kendall is the quintessence of luxury fashion and there is no better fit for this position,” added Revolve Group Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona.

Good news for the American supermodel, who may be able to dissuade her from the default lawsuit filed against her a month ago by the clothing and accessories brand Liu Jo from Carpi. The Emilian fashion brand is suing her for allegedly violating the terms of a modeling contract that required her to appear for two photo shoots, according to the gossip site. TMZ and various international press sources.

Kendall Jenner – Reuters

The facts date back to last year. Liu Jo would have paid 1.5 million dollars (about 1.2 million euros – the contract was signed at the end of 2019, ed.) The supermodel to participate in the advertising campaigns of the Spring-Summer 2020 and Autumn-Winter 2020 collections, but Kim Kardashian’s half-sister, after making the first shoot in February 2020, would not show up for the second photo shoot, despite having received 1.3 million dollars (about 1 million euros) in advance.

It seems that Jenner did not want to know about participating in the second campaign as the shooting was scheduled right in the middle of those weeks in which the global pandemic of Covid-19 was biting and infections were increasing exponentially. Liu Jo explained that he attempted to reschedule the second photo shoot several times, but got no response from Jenner, nor was he able to get his payments back to the model.

So Liu Jo asked Kendall Jenner for $ 1.8 million in compensation. According to the model’s lawyers, and according to Society Management, the company that represents her, Jenner would instead have tried to carry out the commitments set out in the contract by proposing several times alternative dates and locations to respect the agreement, without receiving collaboration from the staff of Liu Jo.