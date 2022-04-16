Kendall Jenner poses topless by the pool to promote tequila brand 818 – Up News Info

Entertainment

Kendall Jenner has given fans a glimpse of how she spends her days off.

The model took to Instagram on Friday with a carousel of images that give a behind-the-scenes look at her recent day at the pool.

In one of the photos shared on her account, the 26-year-old poses topless, wearing nothing but blue bikini bottoms by the pool. She is seen holding a bottle of her 818 tequila in one hand, while she uses her other arm to cover her chest.

“@drink818 tequila by the pool,” the star captioned the Post.

The supermodel has her own brand of tequila called 818.
Jenner’s topless snap received plenty of attention in the comments section, with big sister Khloe Kardashian topping the praises, writing, “I see you!!!!!!!! »

Kardashian-Jenner family friend Natalie Halcro wrote “Wow” with a flame emoji.

The post has been liked over 6.9 million times.

Jenner’s snaps also show giant 818 pool floats as well as new mini bottles of her brand of tequila.

The model is reportedly in Palm Springs, Calif., for Coachella. On Friday evening, she shared a clip on her Instagram account showing her in a car with her sister Kylie Jenner. She later filmed her sight inside a party that appeared to be sponsored by her brand of tequila.

It’s been a week of celebration for the Kardashian-Jenner family. On Thursday, Hulu’s new family series “The Kardashians” premiered.

Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination in a new topless snap posted to Instagram.

Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination in a new topless snap posted to Instagram.
The series provided many updates on the personal lives of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. Kim opened up about her romance with Pete Davidson, revealing that she saw Davidson at the Met Gala and he encouraged her to take the hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live.”

“I met Pete Davidson at the Met [Gala] and I was like, ‘I’m so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for. And he was like, ‘Can you read the cue cards? You’re good. You’re good!’ And I was like, “I’m fine! ‘” Kardashian recalled during the episode.

After her appearance on “SNL,” the two would begin dating.

"The Kardashians" premiered this week on Hulu.

Meanwhile, Kourtney revealed during the first episode that she actually made the first move with her fiancé Travis Barker. The reality TV star ended up texting the Blink-182 drummer explaining her romantic intentions. He invited her to watch a movie, where she finally made the first move.

“Throughout the whole movie, he didn’t move,” she admitted. “I did it. It was taking a long time. The movie was over and then we started another movie and I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this movie marathon,’ so I took the first step. »

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were undergoing therapy together at the time of the show’s filming. Thompson and Khloe had broken up after the reality star discovered he had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their child, True.

Source link

