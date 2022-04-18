Kendall Jenner poses without a bra and with a thong that barely covers the most intimate

At just 26 years old, Kendall Jenner He is in the best stage of his career and at his highest point of popularity. That is why he takes advantage of each intervention on Instagram to remind his 231 million followers that goes for more and is not satisfied with being one of the favorite girls of the famous social network.

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian’s sister did not miss the opportunity to promote her 818 tequila through an image in which she was admired posing standing by a pool, showing off her curves without a bra and with a purple thong that barely covers her intimate area.

“@drink818 by the pool”, he wrote at the bottom of the photo that so far has 8.2 million little red hearts and more than 18 thousand comments.

Previously, the famous model and businesswoman also caused a stir by appearing posing with her sister Kylie, where both highlighted their charms by using sexy dresses without underwear.

It is worth mentioning that, like all the members of the Kardashian – Jenner clan, Kendall has no qualms about surprising with publications that always grab the spotlight, as happened when she did a photo shoot in the snow, dressed only in a black mini bikini, glasses and high boots.

